Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has jealously defended his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, terming him a good man who is God-fearing.

Speaking in Nyeri, Ruto said Gachagua is a prayerful person concerned about Kenyans’ plight.

“The second most important thing that allowed us to decide Rigathi Gacagua is because we able believe we can do all we can but without God, it won’t go very far. Rigathi Gachagua we have a God-fearing man, and we also have a prayer warrior in mama Dorcas.” DP Ruto said.

The deputy president was explaining the reasons that informed his decision to name the outspoken legislature as his presidential running mate ahead of the August polls.

“I chose Gachagua because he cares about the common person. He is a hard-working man who has always faced challenges head-on and I have confidence in him,” he said.

This comes even as Ruto’s critics have questioned the integrity issues surrounding the Mathira MP.

Some people have queried how the lawmaker will effectively execute his role with the many corruption cases that he is facing.

“This country is going to the dogs. The person who has been named running mate will be needed in court now and then; when will he work for the people,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said on the Ruto-Gacagua ticket.

Gachagua, who claims to be a self-made billionaire, is battling allegations of fraud in court involving billions of shillings of taxpayers’ money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.