Thursday, May 26, 2022 – There was a mild drama during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast meeting hosted at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto broke the protocol when he invited Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, to address the gathering to the utter surprise of Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking at the event, which was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto promised that he and his team will do everything possible to ensure a peaceful election.

“Every time we come to an election there is anxiety, and sometimes tension, but I am trusting God that this election will be an election with a difference. We will do everything possible to make sure that the elections are peaceful,” Ruto stated.

The DP then broke the protocol and ambushed Karua, who was not in the list of those meant to speak at the event, to address the gathering.

Karua had attended the breakfast meeting to represent her boss Raila Odinga.

“In the absence of my brother, my main competitor Raila Odinga, I ask Martha Karua to make a few remarks,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, Karua reminded the attendee that she was representing her principal Raila Odinga.

The Azimio running mate called for peace urging politicians to compete on ideas and not insults.

“How I pray that our prayers are matched by our actions, if we do that we definitely will have peaceful elections, a peaceful transition and a nation that stands together.”

“We pray that we may compete with ideas, not insults; none of us is perfect,” Karua said.

Minutes after Karua finished speaking, she shook Ruto’s hand with a thank you message for swallowing his pride and giving her the chance to speak.

“Thank you for allowing me to speak,” Karua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.