Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, is determined to reverse the gains made by Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza alliance in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

After she was appointed Raila’s running mate on Monday, Karua, nicknamed the Iron Lady, has hit the ground running holding over 30 rallies across the entire Mt. Kenya.

Yesterday, she took her campaigns to popularise Raila’s presidential candidature to Kiambu and the day before she was to Nyeri County, the backyard of Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

In her message, Karua vowed to change the region’s political allegiance through persuasion as she dismissed the Ruto-Gachagua ticket, insisting they did not have the interests of Mt Kenya at heart.

“If we are elected, I will seal corruption loopholes and ensure that the taxpayers have value for their money. I will visit this region frequently until we speak in one voice – Azimio,” Karua stated as the crowd in Mathira cheered.

According to the latest opinion poll conducted by TIFA, the Raila-Karua ticket enjoys a popularity rating of 39% while Deputy President William Ruto whose running mate is Rigathi Gachagua follows closely at 35%.

Wiper Party leader and presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka is third with 2%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST