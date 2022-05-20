Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto may be having second thoughts about his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he was rejected by Nyandarua residents in broad daylight, something that got him worried.

At one point, Ruto was forced to intervene after Nyandarua gubernatorial aspirant, Waithaka Kirika Mwangi, started lecturing Gachagua in public.

Kirika, who is running on The Service Party (TSP) ticket, bashed Gachagua for asking Nyandarua residents to only vote for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in the August 9 polls.

Kirika opined that Gachagua had crossed the line and his remarks would dent the Kenya Kwanza popularity in the area since other aspirants felt left out.

He stated that all candidates under Kenya Kwanza seeking elective seats should be allowed to do so individually while drumming up support for the DP.

According to Kirika, Ruto and Gachagua should not pick sides within the coalition.

The crowd cheered as Kirika read the riot act to Gachagua.

DP Ruto agreed with Kirika, stating that his complaints would be looked into.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.