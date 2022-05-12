Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Player of the Month for April – making it two monthly awards this season.

The 37-year-old has won player of the month for a sixth time to become the most of any United player in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney’s five.

Ronaldo, who was impressive in the month of April, scored five times in just four matches for the Red Devils.

In that month, he scored his 100th Premier League goal, in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while he also registered his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City

Ronaldo also notched his fifth goal of the month, equalising to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The latest award now moves the Portuguese international to within one of the Premier League record of seven, which is held by Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

The forward topped an eight-man shortlist that also featured Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago Alcântara, and Leandro Trossard.