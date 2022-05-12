Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying some time off from the football pitch after jetting away on holiday with his stunning partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The Manchester United and Portuguese superstar shared a lovely photo of himself and his partner relaxing on a yacht.

He captioned the photo with a love heart emoji but didn’t reveal the location.