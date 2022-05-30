Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Giuseppe D’Anna, a 19-year-old Tik-Toker, is trending after falling in love with a 76-year-old granny.

The teenage hunk has been sharing videos on Tik-Tok where he has over 300,000 followers getting mushy with his lover.

Giuseppe proposed to the granny on Tuesday, May 24, and posted the video of the epic proposal on Tik-Tok, sparking a lot of reactions online.

“La nostra promessa” (our promise)” he captioned the video.

After receiving a lot of backlash from his fans, he wrote,” And this is only the beginning of a long series.”

Below are romantic videos of the boy and his aged lover.

