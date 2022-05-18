Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Roman Abramovich has reportedly struck a deal with the UK government which will push through Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club and finally bring an end to his ownership of Chelsea.

The Russian billionaire and his legal team are said to have found a resolution to the issues that had prevented the takeover from being finalised. As reported by the PA News Agency, the two parties have now struck an agreement over how his £1.5bn loan will be handled.

According to the Agency, Abramovich has repeatedly stated he does not wish to have the loan repaid to him, but Government officials were apparently worried that the 55-year-old would perform a U-turn at a later date and call for the money to be repaid. But, the Chelsea owner, who was sanctioned by the government in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, has now provided further assurances to Downing Street that he will not return to collect the loan.

There were initial fears that Todd Boehly’s £4.25bn takeover would collapse before the club’s operating licence expires on May 31. But all seem to be fine for the American to complete his purchase of the Blues, with the Premier League set to approve to deal.

Eldridge Industries founder and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will become the controlling owner once the takeover is concluded.

The American businessman will hold the most influence in the consortium, with Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali expected to work closely alongside him and play an active role in making financial decisions.