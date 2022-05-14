Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Revered ODM blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, has revealed the reason why Deputy President William Ruto is yet to announce his running mate in August.

Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance had announced that it will unveil its running mate on Saturday, May 14, before 3 pm.

However, the alliance is still in a closed-door meeting at Karen and no one knows what is happening.

According to Alai, who is vying for the Kileleshwa MCA seat on the ODM ticket, there is chaos in Karen where he has alleged that the choice of the running mate has brought trouble among the top contenders of the Alliance.

Alai said Central Kenya MPs want Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki to be picked as Ruto‘s running mate while Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria wants Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.

He further said DP Ruto himself wants to pick Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua because of his deep pockets while former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi wants Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru to deputise Ruto.

“Central MPs allied to UDA want Kithure Kindiki, Moses Kuria and his gang want Muturi, Ruto himself juu ya Pesa want Rigathi Gachagua, Dennis Itumbi anataka Waiguru,” Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.