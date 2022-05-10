Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Rihanna stepped out on Sunday evening, May 8, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The singer and her partner were spotted arriving at Rihanna’s favourite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Rihanna displayed her bump as she rocked a netted silver crop top and miniskirt combo.

It was teamed with a thick diamond choker, an even glitzier handbag and matching heeled sandals.