Saturday, 21 May 2022 – Rihanna has been pictured for the first time since she welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who mostly showed off her bump in skimpy clothes while pregnant, was fully clad as she stepped out a week after the birth of her son.

The 34-year-old wore an oversized grey sweater and baggy black trousers as she was accompanied to her car by security.

She also ditched her love of heels for a pair of simple black ballet pumps.

See photos