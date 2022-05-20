Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Rihanna has welcomed her firstborn, a son, into the world with her long-term rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their firstborn on May 13 in Los Angeles but the couple has not yet shared the name of their child.

The couple first announced the happy news that they were expecting back in January with a series of photos taken in Harlem, New York, where Rocky was born and raised.

This is the first child for both Rihanna and A$ap Rocky.