Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sent fans into a frenzy after getting “married” in the rapper’s new music video.

The rapper released the video for his track D.M.B on Thursday May 5, which features him with the Diamonds singer throughout.

Around the three-minute mark, the rapper, 33, proposes to the singer, 34, with a grill that reads, “Marry me?” Rihanna who appears dressed in a red veil, responds with her own grill that says, “I do.”

Toward the end of the video, a group of people can be seen throwing flower petals at the couple, which is reminiscent of when newlyweds walk down the aisle after getting married.

It’s unclear if the music video is just artistic expression or art imitating life.

The celebrity couple, who are expecting their first child together, have been head-over-heels for each other since first getting together in 2019. The pair have made no public moves toward marriage since starting their relationship.

Rocky first announced the new single earlier in the week. Titled “D.M.B.,” the “ghetto love tale” artwork indicated that the song’s title stood for “dats mah bish,” The artwork was a throwback, almost like a retro 70s/80s movie poster. The artwork also featured a shot from when Rih and Rocky filmed something on a fire escape in the Bronx in July 2021, hinting that this video would be a snapshot of their recent romance. However, Rocky then deleted the DMB artwork and replaced it with a video montage of Rihanna and him walking in front of the paparazzi. He still advertised that something was coming “Thursday,” though he didn’t indicate what it was.

Rihanna and Rocky’s partnership goes back a decade, long before the two began a family together. The two teamed up for a remix of “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012. The duo performed the track at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards, with Rocky grabbing Rih to give her a kiss on the neck. Rocky then joined Rihanna’s Diamonds Tour in 2013, opening up for her on the North American leg of the worldwide tour