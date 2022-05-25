Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – A popular Mt Kenya politician has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, will cost Kenya Kwanza Alliance the presidency in August.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Nyandarua gubernatorial aspirant, Kirika Mwangi, who is a member of Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party (TSP), stated that Gachagua is so excited with his nomination that his actions are undermining the influence of the DP in the Mt Kenya region.

Mwangi accused Gachagua of sidelining affiliate parties by calling on the voters to embrace the six-piece voting pattern.

The politician cited an instance where he was almost denied an opportunity to speak at a Ruto function, stating that he was given the microphone after the DP’s intervention.

“When I was invited to speak by the DP during the Nyandarua economic forum, there was a team that was refusing to hand over the microphone. There is a team who was inciting the DP not to give me the microphone.

“It is Gachagua who has been overly excited and that excitement may not assist the Deputy President in his campaigns around the Mt Kenya region,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.