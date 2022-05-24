Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed the people who will not be allowed in the State House if Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms the government in August.

In an exclusive interview with Inooro TV and FM on Tuesday, Gachagua said he won’t prevent common wananchi from accessing Ruto but said they are some characters who won’t be allowed to access the State House under their rule.

Gachagua said idlers and brokers will be kept off the House on The Hill, to prevent them from distracting Ruto and his aides from delivering services to Kenyans.

“Our government will not be idle to give room to casual visits to the State House,” Gachagua said.

He also said President Uhuru Kenyatta was a good man but when he allowed brokers and idlers to the State House, that was the beginning of the collapse of the Jubilee Government.

