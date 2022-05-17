Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has promised to ensure the safety of all Mt Kenya residents including President Uhuru Kenyatta should the Kenya Kwanza form the next government.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua stated that the Kenya Kwanza will not retaliate against President Uhuru Kenyatta for the torture he inflicted on Tanga Tanga supporters.

According to Gachagua, they will ensure no one goes after the President should they win in the August 9, presidential polls.

“Despite persecuting William Ruto and his allies, I included, we will protect you (President Uhuru)… Despite painting us as corrupt for political reasons, I promise you that no one will come after you after retirement,” Gachagua assured President Kenyatta.

Uhuru’s former PA further said he will ensure that the Azimio la Umoja chairman gets his perks, adding that he will always be there for the Jubilee party leader.

“As your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” he said.

Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza allies have been accusing the Jubilee government of harassing them for supporting William Ruto who has bitterly fallen out with his boss.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate, who is facing KSh 12 billion corruption allegations, further said all court cases facing him and other Hustler Nation leaders are “fake and evil.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST