Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has spelled out his agreement with Deputy President William Ruto if they form the next government.

Speaking at a rally in Uasin Gishu County yesterday, Gachagua, who was picked by Ruto as his running mate despite Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki beating him for the same position, revealed that they agreed to serve Kenyans on a contract basis.

According to Gachagua, they are only asking for five years from Kenyans with their contract subject to renewal on a performance basis.

“We are only asking for five years to work for Kenyans and we have a plan. We shall work for only a five-year-based performance contract.”

“This contract is subject to termination on non-performance and renewal in case the performance is good and that is what we have agreed on with William Ruto,” Gachagua stated.

The legislator added that they were not going to subscribe to the famous ‘Kumi yangu, kumi yako.’

“We do not want to subscribe to the political deceit of ‘Kumi yangu, Kumi yako,’” Gachagua added.

However, Gachagua’s remarks did not go down well with a section of Mt. Kenya who were banking on him to take over from Ruto when the time comes.

According to them, Gachagua should have negotiated with Ruto to support him for president when his time expires and not just to give up everything after serving as Ruto’s No.2 for 5 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.