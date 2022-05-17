Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged regarding what transpired during the 17-hour meeting preceding the unveiling of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua hinted that the meeting was just a mere formality to have everybody in the coalition on board.

He noted that the DP had already made up his mind but needed consensus to ensure that every Kenya Kwanza member was on the same page.

Ruto is said to have made up to 330 phone calls to individuals spread out in 11 counties before announcing Gachagua as his preferred choice.

According to sources, all the outgoing calls by the DP were put on the loudspeaker.

“Other than the listening to the MPs, the DP made 30 calls in each of the 11 counties and talked to different people to collect their views. He didn’t want to make a mistake. He was making calls and putting them on speakerphone,” explained Gachagua.

The calls were made to Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties among others.

Gachagua further indicated that all along, the DP had made his running mate choice but did not want to make such a ‘momentous decision’ at night that’s why he postponed the naming to Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.