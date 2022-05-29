Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto will change the model of hiring Ambassadors in Kenya if he wins the Presidency in the August Polls.

This was revealed by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at an economic forum in Nandi County, Gachagua detailed that Kenya Kwanza will offer two-year performance contracts to Ambassadors serving under their administration.

He noted that diplomats will be primarily tasked with looking for international markets for various farm products, adding that failure to achieve the goal will lead to immediate termination.

“Any Ambassador who will be given a role will sign a two-year performance contract. They will be obligated to look for a market for our farm produce and failure to do so will lead to termination and a replacement sought immediately.”

‘This is because looking for a market for our foreign good is a key responsibility,” he stated.

Gachagua explained that Ruto’s government had prioritised the economic empowerment of Kenyans, adding that the biggest beneficiaries will be local farmers and traders such as mama mboga (vegetable vendors).

Gachagua was reacting to a local trader who lamented over the consumption of international goods in the Rift valley region, yet they had the potential to export their farm products outside the country.

Currently, ambassadors do not have a term limit with the appointments made by the Head of State and approved by Parliament.

