Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto made an epic mistake by picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

This was revealed by COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, who sensationally claimed Gachagua is a big liability to Ruto.

In a statement on Twitter, Atwoli said Ruto has lost more potential votes since he named Gachagua as his running mate.

According to Atwoli, every time the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential running mate talks, Ruto loses 500,000 votes.

At the same time, Atwoli, the self-declared DP Ruto’s critic, praised Martha Karua for changing the political dynamics of Kenya ever since Raila Odinga settled on her as his running mate.

“Martha Karua is indeed a game-changer unlike her equivalent elsewhere who when he opens his mouth 500,000 votes disappear!” the COTU boss said on Twitter.

Atwoli’s sentiments come after a clip surfaced online where William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate is heard warning the Rift Valley residents against voting for independent candidates in the coming August polls.

Gachagua warned that Kenya Defense Forces will only recruit from constituencies with UDA elected members.

Last week, Gachagua caused uproar after he suggested that big companies such as Safaricom and Kenya Airways should be sold and proceeds given to smaller traders, something that did not go down well with many Kenyans, who trolled him for lacking understanding in matters of economics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.