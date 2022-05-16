Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Did Deputy President William Ruto settle on Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as a running mate because of his wealth and money?

Well, according to Gachagua, money is everything and when moving around with Ruto, you need to be well endowed with money.

Speaking during an interview yesterday after the DP picked him as his running mate, Rigathi warned leaders leaning on the Kenya Kwanza political camp to be vigilant, not to be impoverished by Ruto.

He noted that moving around with William Ruto can be financially draining in terms of fueling cars as well as taking care of one’s entourage.

“By the way, working with William Ruto is a very tasking exercise in terms of money. Moving with this man around the country, you can go broke,

“You are going out with William Ruto you need to fuel your car; you need to find a place for your driver and bodyguard. You need to give money to Harambee’s. It is consuming,” Gachagua revealed.

At the same time, Rigathi dismissed claims that some of the politicians were being paid heavily to dump ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-OKA for William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

