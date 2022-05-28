Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate and Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has been known for his reckless and insensitive talk that is doing a lot of harm to Ruto’s presidential bid.

After suggesting that they will sell big companies like Safaricom and give the proceeds to mama mbogas and bodabodas if Ruto becomes president, Rigathi Gachagua is at it again.

This is after he called on Rift Valley residents to elect only UDA MPs who will be going to him to seek KDF jobs for their constituents.

According to Gachagua, who was in the campaign trail in the region, he will only be working closely with UDA MPs in giving KDF jobs to people who hail from their constituencies.

The legislator told the gathering not to elect independent candidates from the region while calling for a UDA six-piece voting.

“Huwezi kua generali kwa vita bila askari. Askari pale bunge ni watu wa chama yako. Na chama ya William Ruto ni UDA. Sisi tumekataa independent. Ukichagua mtu independent aamue haendi bunge, hakuna mtu ya kumuuliza.

“Na mimi nataka nimshauri, mkitaka kusaidika mtupatie watu wetu wale watakuja kwangu kuchukua barua ya kwenda jeshi. Mtupatie watu wa UDA,” Rigathi said.

The remarks were seemingly made at a campaign rally in Baringo County.

The remarks have gone viral on social media causing mixed reactions among Kenyans from all walks of life with some questioning whether Rigathi is working with the Deep State to deny Ruto some crucial votes with his reckless talk.

Considering the recruitment of KDF is a transparent exercise done in the open, Kenyans wondered whether the Mathira MP will be using underhand means to have a select few recruited to the army.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.