Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Kenyans were shocked after Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua revealed the kind of a deputy president will be when Deputy President William Ruto wins the August presidential contest.

Speaking during the burial of his brother, Gachagua assured Ruto of his unwavering loyalty and support should they form the next government.

He dismissed the allegations that he is too ambitious and would cause problems for Ruto once in the office like what the DP is currently doing to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He vowed to be a ‘Yes Sir’ man to Ruto, something that Kenyans, especially Kikuyus, never expected him to be.

“You know I heard some people say that if William Ruto picks Gachagua as his running mate, Gachagua is very strong and he (Ruto) could have problems like the ones we are having with Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“Such problems cannot come from a member of this family. I am a man who was in the uniform, mine is Yes Sir! Yes Sir! Yes Sir!” Gachagua stated.

Kenyans expected Gachagua to be principled like Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua and not be used by Ruto to rubberstamp everything in the name of obedience.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.