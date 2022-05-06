Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Rider – GEM
Key Responsibilities:
- Ride the motorcycle as authorized
- Carrying out routine checks on the motorcycle
- Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of motorcycle system
- Maintain records of motorcycle journeys
- Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle;
- Overseeing the safety of the passengers and or goods therein;
- Maintaining cleanliness of the motorcycle
- Reporting any incidents to police and/or the office immediately they occur
- Transporting samples daily from gem to Kisumu safely
- To work closely with the study coordinator to transport samples and documentation
- Willing to live and work in Gem
Requirements:
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education means a grade of D+ or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of motorcycle which the officer is required to drive;
- Passed the Suitability Test for Riders
- Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police.
- Proficiency in computer application
Closing date 19 May 2022
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants click here to apply.
