Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Rider – GEM

Key Responsibilities:

Ride the motorcycle as authorized

Carrying out routine checks on the motorcycle

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of motorcycle system

Maintain records of motorcycle journeys

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle;

Overseeing the safety of the passengers and or goods therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the motorcycle

Reporting any incidents to police and/or the office immediately they occur

Transporting samples daily from gem to Kisumu safely

To work closely with the study coordinator to transport samples and documentation

Willing to live and work in Gem

Requirements:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education means a grade of D+ or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Valid driving license free from any current endorsements and valid for any of the classes of motorcycle which the officer is required to drive;

Passed the Suitability Test for Riders

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police.

Proficiency in computer application

Closing date 19 May 2022

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants click here to apply.