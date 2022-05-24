Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research and Learning Officer

MAIN DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:





Planning and coordination





Provide technical leadership as well as coordination of the research activities within the project





Lead in development of research and learning agenda to guide generation of evidence and learning on hygiene, WASH programming, and public health emergencies to provide longer–term legacy in wider programming, policy and practice.





Coordinate needs assessments and research processes including development of study protocols, tools, SOPs, data collection and analysis, reports, manuscripts, publication reviews, and study close–outs working with the Research unit and Community of Practice at Amref, technical officers andresearch consultants to execute earmarked research projects.





Liaise with relevant research ethics bodies and ensure compliance with all ethical regulations and research–specific standard operating procedures in studies





Prepare budgets and work plans to implement Research and Learning agenda, and ensure adequateand timely support and resourcing of component implementers.





Liaise with the network of local implementing partners and external research and learning experts to generate and contribute to global best practices, and share lessons.





Lead in generation and packaging of knowledge products mainly policy briefs, opinion pieces and case studies in collaboration with local and international implementing and academic partners.





Work closely with the covid–19 hygiene hub to ensure project lessons and experiences are documented and shared globally and locally





Lead in the packaging of study findings and analytics, and knowledge products into audience–friendly communication to be shared internally and externally





Translate the research work into relevant policy briefs and position papers.





Lead in development of standardised training materials and curriculum on WASH and Public health emergency response learning and delivery of the training for continuous professional development





Coordinate all trainings related to research and learning projects in conjunction with the team





Work with the project team to develop periodic progress update reports on the learning and research agenda, and ensure recommendations of the report are followed and/or implemented.





Organize and participate in routine meetings on learning and research, and provide progress updates, and defining/tracking key actions as per execution plans.



Education and knowledge

· Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Biostatistics, Public Health or related field with relevant experience in executing and coordinating research studies, and documentation in similar organizations.

· Master’s degree in any of the above will be an added advantage.

· At least four (4) years of demonstrated experience in Research, Statistical/quantitative and qualitative methods, designing and implementing studies.

· Proficiency in data analysis using at least two of these software’s; SPSS, R, Stata and EPI Info and including

MS Office (Word, PowerPoint and Advanced Excel) skills.

· Ability to complete multiple tasks under pressure and work in a multi–cultural team environment.

· Excellent analytical, critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Skills and Competences

· Strong interpersonal skills.

· Team player.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Excellent communications skills.

· Analytical skills.

Work Environment

· Normal office environment with frequent travel to the field

Hours of Work

· As per HR policy – official working hours are from 8.00 am to 5.0pm, Monday to Thursday with a one-hour lunch break and 8.00 am to 2 pm on Friday.

How to apply

Interested? Please visit our website https://amref.org/vacancies/ to make your application. You will be directed to our online portal where you will need to create an account in order for you to be able to submit your application. Your application should include a cover letter detailing why you are the best fit for this position and your CV with relevant skills and experience. Closing date will be June 1, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.