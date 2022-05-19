Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy Announcement: Temporary Research Officer

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The African Research Culture Research project is a partnership between APHRC and Stellenbosch University.

The project seeks to understand what constitutes a ‘positive and inclusive’ research culture, and the factors that drive the existing research culture in Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Research Officer to support work in the projects activities.

Duties & Responsibilities

Support the development of study protocols, application for ethical approvals and research permits.

Coordinate the recruitment, training and supervision of field staff during data collection.

Participate in development and review of study tools, training manuals and field guides to use for data collection.

Undertake desk and literature reviews.

Support with quantitative data management and analysis.

Participate in scientific publications and other dissemination resources such as technical reports, donor reports, policy briefs and blogs.

Contribute to proposal development efforts at the Center.

Contribute to various stakeholder engagement activities such as inception meetings and policy engagement.

Participate in workshops, meetings, conferences and report on the proceedings.

Support knowledge management and learning activities in the project.

Minimum Qualifications

Master’s degree in any of the following areas: Gender and Development studies, Education, Population Studies/Demography, Statistics, Epidemiology, Economics or related discipline.

At least two years’ experience in a research setting.

Experience conducting field research and managing data collection teams.

Proven qualitative data collection and analysis skills, with familiarity with related analysis packages Nvivo or Atlas ti.

Proven quantitative data collection and analysis skills, with familiarity with related analysis packages STATA, SPSS, R.

Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet tight deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team.

Must be able to communicate and write in English.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by May 25, 2022 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Temporary Research Officer- African Research Culture project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.