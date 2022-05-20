Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RESEARCH OFFICER I JOB GROUP ‘M’ (NYACASB 7) – ONE (1) POST

Duties and Responsibilities

providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;

initiating and conducting anticipatory research and analysis on key policy issues;

providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis, including assessing the strength and weaknesses of policy options;

maintaining a periodically updated inventory of publications on current issues, legislation and major public policy issues/questions;

ensure quality control in the preparation of research papers, briefing notes and particular points of view;

providing research assistance to County Assembly committees.

providing researched analytical information and facts to the Legislature with a view to contribute towards enhanced constitutional principle of separation of power;

carrying out research and assembling sectoral data, and information on growth and contemporary aspects of the County Assembly;

undertaking legislative research and public policy analysis to generate policy briefs and options to sustain evidence-based decision making in the legislature; and

Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor from to time.

Requirements for Appointment

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Economics, Social Sciences, political science, commerce or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Must have thorough knowledge and understanding of the techniques of Applied Research in parliamentary process and a sensitivity to the research and policy analysis needs of the County Assembly;

Meets the requirements of Leadership and Integrity set out in Chapter six of Kenyan Constitution

How to Apply

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications in own hand writing accompanied by a curriculum vitae (CV), academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport and any other relevant documents.

All applicants should clearly indicate the position applied for in the reference line and be

Addressed to:

The Secretary,

County Assembly Service Board,

Nyandarua County Assembly,

P.O. Box 720-20303

Ol Kalou.

Or be hand delivered to the office of the Clerk County Assembly of Nyandarua located at the Nyandarua County Assembly premises so as to reach the office not later than 21st April,2022 at 5:00 P.M