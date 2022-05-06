Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), a State Corporation under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy was established by an Act of parliament (The Science and Technology Act Cap. 250 of the Laws of Kenya of 1979) which has since been repealed by The Science, Technology and Innovation Act No.28 of 2013.

KMFRI’s mandate is to undertake research in “marine and freshwater fisheries, aquaculture, environmental and ecological studies, and marine research including chemical and physical oceanography”, in order to provide scientific data and information for sustainable development of the Blue Economy. The Institute is also mandated to cooperate with other organizations and institutions of higher learning in training programmes and on matters of relevant research.

The Institute has Research Centers and Stations located at Mombasa, Kisumu, Naivasha, Baringo, Kegati, Sangoro, Sagana, Shimoni, Turkana, a research substation at Gazi and the Nairobi liaison office.

KMFRI is seeking to recruit self-motivated professionals who are team players to fill the following vacant positions within her approved staff establishment:

DIRECTOR, SOCIOECONOMICS RESEARCH (KMFRI GRADE 2) – POSITION– ONE (1)

Basic Salary Scale: KShs. 289,417 – KShs. 367,560 P.M.

KShs. 289,417 – KShs. 367,560 P.M. House Allowance: KShs. 80,000 P.M .

KShs. 80,000 P.M Commuter Allowance: KShs. 24,000 P.M.

KShs. 24,000 P.M. Other Remunerative: KShs. 40,000 P.M

KShs. 40,000 P.M Annual Leave Allowance: KShs. 10,000 P.A.

KShs. 10,000 P.A. Medical Cover & Other Allowances: As provided by KMFRI

As provided by KMFRI Terms of Service: Five (5) years contract (Renewable once) subject to satisfactory performance

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

Advising the Director General on matters of socioeconomic research and development;

Advising management on all policies and strategies related to marine and fisheries socioeconomic research;

Advising the Board of Management on research bodies and institutions of higher learning within and outside Kenya to collaborate or partner with for enhancing technology and knowledge transfer;

Developing research policies, strategies and programmes related to the specific field;

Overseeing the planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of marine and fisheries socioeconomic research;

Coordination of research conducted in KMFRI research centers and stations;

Ensuring the presence of KMFRI in complex multi-disciplinary national and international research programmes;

Enhancing the image and reputation of the institute in international fora;

Reviewing and guiding scientific publications and research grant applications;

Approving scientific manuscripts for publication;

Oversee the identification of innovations and technologies for up-scaling;

Establishing linkages with other research bodies and institutions of higher learning within and outside Kenya to enhance technology and knowledge transfer;

Overseeing the dissemination of socioeconomic research findings to publics, institutions of higher learning and other research institutions locally and internationally to increase KMFRI’s visibility;

Overseeing capacity building of stakeholders in marine and fisheries socioeconomic research and blue economy;

Overseeing the promotion of outreach of marine and fisheries programmes through various channels;

Overseeing the monitoring and evaluation of socioeconomic research activities;

Mobilizing resources for socioeconomic research;

Overseeing the monitoring and evaluation of socioeconomic research contracts;

Overseeing the mentoring, management and training of scientists in the respective directorate;

Deployment of technical staff in the respective directorate;

Submitting the directorate quarterly and annual reports;

Development of the directorate’s agenda for the Board of Management; and

Prosecuting the agenda of the directorate in the relevant Board Committee Meeting.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have: –

Minimum KCSE C+ (plus) or its equivalent;

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree in any of the following fields: Aquatic or Fisheries Sciences, Biological or Physical Sciences, Natural Resources Management, Environmental studies, Geology, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology, Biometrics, Biotechnology; or any other aquatic, fisheries or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any of the following fields: Marine or Fisheries Sciences, Biological or Physical Sciences, Sociology, Economics, Biometrics, Environmental Studies; or equivalent from a recognized institution;

Doctorate Degree in in any of the relevant research disciplines applicable to the institute from a recognized institution;

At least twelve (12) years’ relevant work experience in Research and Development, five (5) of which must be in management or an equivalent position in the private or public sector;

Published at least 14 peer-reviewed publications in ISI – indexed journals / book chapters of which at least eight (8) are as first author from the latest date of promotion.

Led the development of at least three large project proposal that have been funded;

Leadership course lasting not less than four (4) weeks (cumulative) / Corporate Governance course from a recognized institution.

Strong interpersonal, communication, facilitation and presentation skills;

Demonstrated outstanding professional, managerial, and leadership competencies as reflected in work performance and results as exhibited thorough the understanding of national goals, policies, and objectives.

Ability to relate national goals, policies and objectives to marine and fisheries research and development function;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meets the requirements of Chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya.

(c) Other Key Competencies and Skills

Strong communication and reporting skills;

Strong analytical and numerical skills;

Strong organization and inter personal skill;

Mentoring, coaching and leadership skills;

Interpersonal and negotiation skills;

Conflict management skills; and

Strong managerial skills and ability to lead teams.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates MUST complete the KMFRI Job Application Form, attach their testimonials, certificates, copy of their National Identification Card (ID) and Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Submit their applications both in HARD and SOFT COPY, and envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and sent to the address below not later than Tuesday, 17th May, 2022.

The Director General,

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute,

P. O. Box 81651 – 80100,

Silos Road, English Point, Mkomani,

Mombasa, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kmfri.go.ke

Note

1. SUCCESSFUL candidates will be expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing originals of the following documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

2. Only SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates during the interviews.

3. Any canvassing will lead to AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION.

KMFRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY, PERSONS LIVING WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.