Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Fast rising Kenyan songstress, Jovial, battled depression despite her successful music career.

The mellow-voiced songstress, who is currently among the most sought-after female artists in East Africa, revealed that at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, she silently battled depression.

She would fake smiles on social media and pretend all was okay but deep inside, she was going through a lot.

Not even her close friends and family members knew she was depressed.

Jovial said depression is real and anyone can be a victim.

She further encouraged those battling depression to remain hopeful, adding that by opening up, her post may help someone.

However, she noted that lately, she has been at peace after overcoming depression.

Read her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.