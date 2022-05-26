Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Receptionist – Vegetable Oil Extraction
Plant Industry: Manufacturing
Reports to: HR and General Services Coordinator.
Location: Wote in Makueni
Our client in Vegetable Oil Extraction, is seeking to recruit a receptionist. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the front desk on a daily basis and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.
Responsibilities
- Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful
- Assisting clients in finding their way around the
- Announcing clients as
- Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking, and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor
- Assisting with a variety of administrative tasks including copying, faxing, taking notes, and making travel
- Preparing meeting and training
- Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as
- Assisting colleagues with administrative
- Performing ad-hoc administrative
- Answering, forwarding, and screening phone
- Sorting and distributing
- Hiring, managing, and developing the junior administrative
- Provide excellent customer
- Scheduling
Qualifications
- A degree/diploma course in public relation, communication, business administration or any related course.
- 2-3 years of relevant experience in an office environment
- Consistent, professional dress, and
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Should be conversant with Makueni Region and fluent in Kamba Language.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and
- Good time management
- Experience with administrative and clerical
- Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required
How to Apply
Apply at Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th May 2022. Indicate
Receptionist on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement
