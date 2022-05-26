Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Position: Receptionist – Vegetable Oil Extraction

Plant Industry: Manufacturing

Reports to: HR and General Services Coordinator.

Location: Wote in Makueni

Our client in Vegetable Oil Extraction, is seeking to recruit a receptionist. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the front desk on a daily basis and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.

Responsibilities

Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful

Assisting clients in finding their way around the

Announcing clients as

Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking, and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor

Assisting with a variety of administrative tasks including copying, faxing, taking notes, and making travel

Preparing meeting and training

Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as

Assisting colleagues with administrative

Performing ad-hoc administrative

Answering, forwarding, and screening phone

Sorting and distributing

Hiring, managing, and developing the junior administrative

Provide excellent customer

Scheduling

Qualifications

A degree/diploma course in public relation, communication, business administration or any related course.

2-3 years of relevant experience in an office environment

Consistent, professional dress, and

Excellent written and verbal communication

Should be conversant with Makueni Region and fluent in Kamba Language.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and

Good time management

Experience with administrative and clerical

Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required

How to Apply

Apply at Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th May 2022. Indicate

Receptionist on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement