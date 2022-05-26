Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position:   Receptionist – Vegetable Oil Extraction

Plant Industry:     Manufacturing

Reports to:     HR and General Services Coordinator.

Location:        Wote in Makueni

 Our client in Vegetable Oil Extraction, is seeking to recruit a receptionist. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the front desk on a daily basis and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.

Responsibilities

  • Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful
  • Assisting clients in finding their way around the
  • Announcing clients as
  • Helping maintain workplace security by issuing, checking, and collecting badges as necessary and maintaining visitor
  • Assisting with a variety of administrative tasks including copying, faxing, taking notes, and making travel
  • Preparing meeting and training
  • Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as
  • Assisting colleagues with administrative
  • Performing ad-hoc administrative
  • Answering, forwarding, and screening phone
  • Sorting and distributing
  • Hiring, managing, and developing the junior administrative
  • Provide excellent customer
  • Scheduling

Qualifications

  • A degree/diploma course in public relation, communication, business administration or any related course.
  • 2-3 years of relevant experience in an office environment
  • Consistent, professional dress, and
  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Should be conversant with Makueni Region and fluent in Kamba Language.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and
  • Good time management
  • Experience with administrative and clerical
  • Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required

How to Apply

Apply at Flexi Personnel ATS or recruit@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th May 2022. Indicate

Receptionist on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

