Friday, May 27, 2022 – Real Madrid football stars were pictured looking dapper as they traveled to Paris, ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a number of pictures on Thursday afternoon, May 26, with just two days to go before the big game at the Stade de France.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be aiming to win the competition for the 14th time against Jurgen Klopp’s men on Saturday evening.

See photos.