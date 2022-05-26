Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Actor Ray Liotta is dead

According to Deadline, the Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

According to TMZ, there was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected.

Ray’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him in the Dominican Republic while he was working on the film.

Liotta, 67, leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.

He was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and the two were set to be married.