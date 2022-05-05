Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Ray J has released his chats with Kim Kardashian after he confronted her for lying about him and spoiling his name in her family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

First, Ray J denied being the one who leaked the sex tape. He said the sex tape was “released like an album” by Kim herself who kept the only copy of it stashed in a Nike shoebox under her bed along with the rest of the sex tapes they made together.

He added that the release of the tape in 2007 was orchestrated by Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner.

He said it was a business partnership planned between him, Kim and Kris Jenner.

This was to make Kim popular after Kim’s friend Paris Hilton became popular when her sex tape leaked.

Ray J then questioned why Kim is now making him look like a pervert on The Kardashians reality show.

He also questioned Kim’s claim in the show that he might have a tape where he inserted a dildo into her butt while she was asleep. He said that statement makes him look like a pervert and he has kids who could be affected by such perception of him.

Kim admitted in her response to him that the claim she made on the reality show was untrue.

She said the dildo comment was “clearly a sarcastic joke” and she was “laughing” when she said it.

Ray J further stated that Kim has always been in possession of all their sex tapes and he has never owned copies of any of them.

