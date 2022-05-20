Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – American rapper, Master P, 52, is reportedly a single man 10 years after initially separating from his wife.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit Records mogul and Sonya Miller are officially divorced, but it’s unclear if their divorce is finalized.

Master P filed paperwork requesting a bifurcation of his divorce in December 2021 in an effort to be granted a single status, so they could handle the rest of their divorce issues later.

The couple got married in 1989 and share seven children together. Although they separated in 2010, Miller didn’t officially file for divorce until 2013.

A year later, she attempted to sue her estranged husband, asking for 40 percent of his assets. Master P has previously claimed they settled everything in private in 2016 but never submitted it to the court.

Speaking to Wendy Williams in 2014, Master P provided some insight into whey their marriage fell apart.

“To realize in a relationship, you know, things happen,” he said. “People grow together, they grow apart. My whole thing is, I’m not mad at her, you know, I love her, she’s my kids mother and we got to take care of our kids forever.

“I think what people got to realize is when lawyers come into the play and you got lawyers that don’t know your business, don’t know where you come from they play a big effect and I want to apologize to her, you know, to be honest with you because I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect.”