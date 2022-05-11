Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – American rapper, Gunna has reportedly turned himself in to authorities on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

According to a report from local Atlanta news outlet CBS46, Gunna was arrested late yesterday (May 10) on a charge of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

This comes a day after Gunna, Young Thug, and 26 other YSL members and associates were hit with RICO charges. Thug was specifically arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Young Thug is also accused of allegedly giving two purported YSL members—Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin—permission to make a second attempt to murder YFN Lucci while he’s in Fulton County Jail.

Thug, born Jefferey Williams, appeared in court for the first time since his arrest yesterday (May 10). It remains unknown at this time whether or not he will be allowed bail.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, proclaiming the rapper’s innocence in the matter. “Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared,” he said.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, held a press conference yesterday (May 10) as well. She addressed the large-scale operation against YSL and claimed her main focus is going after street gangs, saying they contribute “conservatively 75 to 80 percent of all of the violent crime” in the communities at hand.

“75 percent to 80 percent of all the violent crime in our community,” she said at the conference. “It doesn’t matter your notoriety or fame, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, you are going to be a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office.”

DA Willis went on to say that many people who were arrested under the RICO indictments could be facing life in prison if found guilty on the charges.

“We will ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties and there’s obviously many people are looking at life under these indictments,” she told reporters. “You are absolutely right, these are serious times, these are serious allegations. It is my opinion that violence in our communities deserves maximum penalties.”