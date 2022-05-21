Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s numbers in Mt. Kenya are looking up thanks to his decision to pick Martha Karua as his running mate.

Raila has gained popularity in three Mt Kenya counties days after naming Martha Karua as his running mate.

This comes even as Deputy President William Ruto’s popularity in the region is fast declining after he named Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

From the look of things, Martha Karua’s nomination has had an immediate impact on the 2022 presidential race compared to the nomination of Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate.

According to polls by Mizani Africa, in the days under review, Ruto’s popularity has dropped in Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

In Tharaka Nithi County, Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer’s popularity has dropped by 3.3 % while Raila Odinga’s popularity has improved by 0.4%.

In Nyeri County, where Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua hails from, Raila has gained by 6.2% while Ruto has dropped by 3.6%.

According to the survey, Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has gained 10.2 % popularity in Kirinyaga County while his main competitor has dropped 4.2 %.

Even though Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate does not have great mobilization skills to match those of Rigathi Gachagua, she has promised to camp in Mt Kenya to ensure Raila overtakes Ruto in the vote-rich region.

Since her nomination, she has held more than 30 public rallies across 5 counties to popularize Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.