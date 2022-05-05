Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has given his two cents regarding the likely candidate that Deputy President William Ruto may choose as his running mate.

In an apparent attack at a section of leaders who were eying the running mate seat, Junet claimed Ruto is likely to appoint Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in the August polls.

According to Junet, Ruto is careful in choosing his running mate because he does not want one with a character like his.

He noted that Ruto is aware that a deputy with attributes like his will be catastrophic in the running of his government.

“A senior lawyer turned UDA Blogger told me this morning as breaking news that William Ruto has settled on KINDIKI because William Ruto also does not want a deputy president like William Ruto,” Junet tweeted.

Reports have emerged that Kindiki is the likely candidate to deputise Ruto in the August 9, polls.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator had a few years ago fashioned himself as a potential running mate of the DP before he went under the radar.

The DP at a rally in Tharaka Nithi told residents to allow him to work with him at the national level.

Others who were billed as potential running mates are Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.