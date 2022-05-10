Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga has hilariously challenged Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto to pray for the dirty Nairobi Water.

This was after Mama Rachel Ruto claimed that she prayed for dirty borehole water at their Karen residence, and it was purified.

In a statement on Twitter, Raila’s daughter asked the second lady to do the same with the Nairobi River.

“Yawa, afadhali aende Nairobi River acheze kama yeye (let her go to Nairobi River and do the same),” Raila’s daughter said.

Rachel, who was speaking during a prayer session with clergy from Evangelical churches at their Karen residence, revealed that she prayed for the dirty water from their borehole and it was purified.

She explained how they have been using expensive purifying machines to treat water since the borehole was drilled in 2003.

“I know there are many people who live in Karen, and at least for us, where we live, we drilled a borehole in 2003. When the water was taken to the lab for testing, they told us we could not drink that water unless it was purified,

“When I got there, the Lord reminded me about that water. Do you know what I did? I went to the kitchen, took a bowl, put salt, and went to the borehole. I went and decreed the words of Elisha. I said, ‘this water, will never be dirty and I sprayed the water around the borehole,” she recounted.

She said after a few days her, one of her workers by the name of Shadrack disclosed to her that the water was now clean and that they were no longer using the purifying machine.

“I asked, Shadrack, what happened to the water? He told me, ‘Mom, I don’t know what happened to the water, the water is now clean!” Rachel said.

