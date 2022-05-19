Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Kandara MP Alice Wahome has chided the appointment of NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Speaking in Nyeri County during the burial of Rigathi Gachagua’s brother, Wahome said the region has already decided it is Deputy President William Ruto they will support for the presidency.

She termed the appointment of Karua as a bait to lure women to Raila Odinga’s camp, something she said won’t happen.

“We the women of Kenya want full participation in government. We won’t accept to be baited by a single position. We want 50 percent which Ruto has promised us.”

“We have seen the running mate of Azimio and we want to say even if we give Raila our running mate Gachagua, the Mt Kenya region will not suppose him,” Wahome stated.

Gachagua was appointed Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate on Sunday while Karua was unveiled as Raila’s running mate o Monday.

The appointments have been seen as a tactic to woo the Mt Kenya region to back both sides.

