Monday, May 16, 2022 – Supporters of Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki seem to have dumped Deputy President William Ruto after he picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate instead of the good professor of law.

Venting on Ruto’s decision, the Tharaka Nithi residents expressed their disappointment in Ruto, saying he had given them a raw deal by picking Gachagua instead of Kindiki as his running mate.

It was largely expected that Senator Kithure Kindiki would be named the running mate, with residents in the region saying they had been given a raw deal.

The visibly angry residents vowed to vote for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga come August.

They held protests in Kathwana Town, Marimanti Town and Kindiki’s Irinduni village to register their displeasure and vowed never to vote for Ruto.

According to former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa, who is vying senatorial seat as an independent candidate, it was wrong for DP Ruto to ask Prof Kindiki to shelve gubernatorial interest only to dump him.

“Dr. Ruto asked Prof Kindiki to drop his gubernatorial bid and join him in the national politics only to frustrate him,” said Ragwa.

He said it is now clear that Mt Kenya West will never support a leader from Mt Kenya East and that the perceived friendship is just cosmetic.

