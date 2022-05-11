Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed has revealed the real reason why Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking in Kajiado, the Suna East legislator claimed that Mutua and Kingi wanted to be bribed to remain in the coalition.

He went further to claim that Mutua also wanted his cases at the DCI and the EACC terminated as a pre-condition to stay put in Azimio; something that Raila did not agree with he is the champion of fighting corruption in Kenya.

Junet maintained that the ODM leader will not pay some politicians to support his presidential bid, stating that there are values that Raila Odinga has stood by for 50 years that he cannot compromise, whether as president or a civilian.

“Raila Odinga does not bribe leaders to support him. A man with a buying price cannot sustain the demands of a struggle. He doesn’t even bribe his supporters. And after more than 50 years in politics, he is not going to start doing it now. We won’t allow him.”

“If you have corruption cases, they were never going to disappear simply because you are supporting Raila Odinga. Same to murder cases. Your support has been on the assumption that you are innocent until proven guilty, a cornerstone of our criminal justice system,” Junet said.

Junet seems to suggest Kingi and Mutua were blackmailing Raila, asking for cash and protection against possible graft cases that they face or might face after leaving office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.