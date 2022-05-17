Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Hours after picking former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate come August, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga received a shocker regarding his pick.

According to Social Media political commentator Gordon Opiyo, the NARC Kenya Party leader will not help Raila to win the presidency.

Known for writing stinging anti-Raila posts, Opiyo argued that just like Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Martha Karua is only good on paper but not in the field to hunt for crucial votes.

He noted that by Raila picking Karua as his running mate, the ODM leader has shown that he is not interested in winning the country’s top seat.

“Now, I hope you now understand when I keep repeating that Raila Amolo Odinga has never been interested in getting power. Martha sounds great on paper. She excites the “educated women” she excites the NGO world, she brings hope about Gender inclusion…..And that is it… It is all on paper… Kwa, Ground, where the rubber meets the road… It’s a different ball game…,” Opiyo said.

Unlike Deputy President William Ruto who chose Rigathi Gachagua with the sole purpose of getting power, Opiyo said Raila banked on Karua with some trial and error based on emotions.

“William Ruto was faced with something similar… He had to select between Kithure Kindiki and Rigathi Gachagua… Kindiki sounded good to the emotions. He appeared great on paper…., but Ruto knew that this is not a beauty contest. This is raw competition, where every vote counts,” Opiyo added.

