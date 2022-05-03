Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is the most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi.

This is according to the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) poll conducted recently.

According to the poll, Raila is leading with 41 percent of the respondents’ votes while Deputy President William Ruto is trailing with a paltry 26 percent.

The poll shows that 32 percent of Nairobians are still undecided on who fits the bill for the top seat.

At the same time, the ODM party has emerged as the most popular party in Nairobi with 26 percent of respondents backing it.

The UDA party came second with 22 percent of respondents saying they support it.

Jubilee had 5 percent, Wiper 2 percent while others had 1 percent. 44 percent of respondents did not choose any party.

Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance is the dominant coalition in Nairobi with 42 percent of respondents backing it.

22 percent of the respondents rooted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance while 36 percent of respondents were undecided.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.