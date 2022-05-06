Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kubwana, has stated that the Akamba community’s voice will be heard on the ballot during the August 9 polls.

In a post shared on Facebook on Friday, the county boss stated that their votes and opinion on who should be Kenya’s next leader wouldn’t go to waste like water from River Athi flowing into the Indian Ocean.

Kibwana declared that the community had 2.5 million registered voters, and they would be integral to anyone wishing to lead Kenya after August 9.

“In August, the community’s 2.5 million votes will count. Kura hizi hazitaenda na maji kama ya Athi yanaenda Indian Ocean bila kutusaidia (Our votes won’t be carried away like water flowing into the Indian Ocean without helping us),” Kibwana said.

Kibwana seems to be echoing the sentiments made by many Ukambani leaders who have been saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga must give Ukambani the running mate slot since they have been supporting him since 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST