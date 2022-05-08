Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not be able to fight corruption if elected President in August.

Speaking in Mumias West, Lurambi, and Kabuchai where he held a series of public rallies on Friday, Ruto said Raila has been protecting corrupt governors in his strongholds from being prosecuted and wondered which magic he will do when elected as president in August.

“Now, we know the true colours of Raila, especially in counties,” he claimed.

He asked Raila to take responsibility for the funds stolen in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal.

“He (Raila) has no capacity to fight corruption.”

Last month, Raila said he will close all corruption loopholes if elected president on August 9.

The opposition chief regretted that Kenyans have lost huge sums of money through corruption.

He exuded confidence that he will form the next government and create wealth for all through his economic module where jobless Kenyans will benefit and receive a monthly stipend of Sh6,000.

