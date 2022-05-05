Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be crushed by Deputy President William Ruto if he doesn’t pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ahmednasir said Raila Odinga has no other option but to pick Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate if he wants to match the strength of DP RUTO, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flagbearer.

“Hon Raila has NO OPTION but to have Kalonzo Musyoka SC as his running mate…of course, they have mutual antipathy…but where will Hon Raila go without Musyoka? If he doesn’t pick him… he will be crushed,” Ahmednasir said.

Ahmednasir spoke a day after Kalonzo said he will not participate in the Azimio-One Kenya coalition’s running mate vetting process.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST