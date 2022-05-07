Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – A vocal political analyst has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will commit political suicide if he chooses Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate in August.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Political analyst, Dunstan Omari said the best person to deputise Raila Odinga is former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Omari said a Raila/Kalonzo ticket will give Deputy President William Ruto a run for his money.

“Kalonzo has a solid, loyal constituency. He brought the Kamba vote to Cord and Nasa in 2013 and 2017, respectively. You can say he has a solid constituency that will go wherever he will go,” the analyst said.

Omari further said it will be a huge miscalculation for Raila to think that if he chooses Karua as his running mate, the Mt Kenya region will back the Azimio candidate.

“If Raila goes for an Mt Kenya running mate, it will not add more than 100,000 votes on top of what he can get himself as Raila Odinga without a Kikuyu running mate,” Omari said.

