Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should forget the presidency if he doesn’t pick former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August.

Speaking in Mlolongo, Machakos County, where he accompanied Kalonzo while popularising Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, Sonko said Raila will commit a huge blunder if he refuses to pick Kalonzo as his deputy in August.

Sonko said every leader in Azimio should respect Kalonzo Musyoka because he is the senior-most politician in the coalition after Raila.

“Mkitaka Raila asiwe President, jaribuni kunyima Kalonzo nafasi ya deputy president! Hizo blackmail zenu malizieni huko bedroom yenu mwache kumwaga mambo ya bedroom ya Azimio kila mahali mnajiletea aibu wenyewe hadi wapinzani wanaingilia katikati,” Sonko said.

However, Kalonzo told Sonko not to worry because he is confident that Raila will pick him as his running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST