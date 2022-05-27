Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned Ugandan policemen who have been arresting Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria.

For the last six months, hundreds of Kenyan fishermen have been arrested around Lake Victoria by Ugandan authorities, the latest being 20 fishermen from Busia County, who are currently detained in Uganda.

Speaking in Busia county on Thursday when drumming up for his presidential bid in August, Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio presidential candidate, said he held talks with Museveni last week and he requested him to release the 20 fishermen without conditions.

“I held talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni last week. I didn’t know our people were detained there. I will ask him to release them because fish in the lake do not belong to anyone,” Raila stated.

Raila Odinga further said that he will initiate dialogue between Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania to ensure peaceful inter-regional relations at Lake Victoria and resolve the fishing row.

“We are pushing to have the border points opened until we create the Federation of East Africa,” Raila said.

