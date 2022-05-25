Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is one of the most stingy politicians in the country, going by how he treated the Narok County boy who gifted him with a model of State House last week.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Master Wellington Otieno, a Form Three student at Masikonde Day Secondary School, in Narok town, narrated how he came up with the idea of modeling the State House for his preferred presidential candidate.

“I have made several artworks such as buses and I have even made a model of my dream house but the ‘State House’ was my biggest project,” Otieno said.

“When I shared the vision of constructing the ‘State House’ with my mum, she was impressed but she told me that it will not be possible because she did not have money for the materials,” Otieno added.

The boy revealed that the ‘State House’, project cost him Sh 6,000 of which was a donation from his church pastor.

On hearing that Raila will be in Narok County, Otieno and his mother, Jael Achieng, took a tuk-tuk for Sh400 and off they headed to William ole Ntimama Stadium to present the gift to the ODM leader.

The boy said after presenting the gift to Raila, he posed for the camera with it and in the evening the gift was returned to him by Raila’s aides.

When asked whether he received a penny from Raila Odinga, the boy said no but begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and invite him to the State House.

“I still want to present this gift to him in person so that he keeps it until he ascends to the real State House. I would also love to visit the real State House and even meet the current occupant, President Uhuru Kenyatta,” the boy who looked disappointed said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.